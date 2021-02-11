BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,669,000 after buying an additional 129,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,456,000 after buying an additional 65,228 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 348,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,371,000 after buying an additional 60,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 48,143 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BLK stock opened at $723.17 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $727.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $647.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

