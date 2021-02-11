BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Down 76.7% in January

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the January 14th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,547. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

