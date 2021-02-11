BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.84

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and traded as high as $13.19. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 25,974 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,926,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

