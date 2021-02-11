BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Down 75.9% in January

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the January 14th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 140,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,553. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 253.8% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 58,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth $177,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 58.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 27,717 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.