BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Down 68.4% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the January 14th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MQT opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $14.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
