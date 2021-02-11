BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Down 68.4% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the January 14th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MQT opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.6% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 164.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,309,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after buying an additional 814,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

