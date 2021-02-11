Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells $12,619.20 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 440 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $12,619.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 933,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,087. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,950,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,699,000 after buying an additional 120,481 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,280,000 after acquiring an additional 848,202 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 44,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,778 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXMT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

