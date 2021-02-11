Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BXMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.