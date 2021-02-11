Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BXMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.
BXMT traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
