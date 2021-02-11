Blake J. Jorgensen Sells 5,975 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EA traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.33. 2,565,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,284. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,927 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $92,195,000 after purchasing an additional 679,721 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,388,000 after purchasing an additional 649,316 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

