BLAST Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One BLAST token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a market capitalization of $61,206.30 and approximately $14.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLAST has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007518 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009846 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,565,816 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

