BLink (BLINK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $471,310.00

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. One BLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded 90.6% higher against the US dollar. BLink has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $471,310.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $522.90 or 0.01093122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.95 or 0.05362063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027114 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00019458 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00044422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLINK is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLink Token Trading

BLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

