Block Energy Plc (BLOE.L) (LON:BLOE) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Block Energy Plc (BLOE.L) (LON:BLOE) traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). 2,577,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,519,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.92.

Block Energy Plc (BLOE.L) Company Profile (LON:BLOE)

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. Its flagship Field is the West Rustavi Onshore Oil and Gas Field. The company was formerly known as Goldcrest Resources Plc and changed its name to Block Energy Plc in May 2017. Block Energy Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

