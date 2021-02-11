Blocknet Price Hits $2.66 on Major Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 99.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded up 76.1% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00005572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market cap of $19.98 million and approximately $190,235.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00021975 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015877 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001763 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,500,553 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

