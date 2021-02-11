Blockpass Reaches Market Cap of $1.97 Million (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Blockpass has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $8,074.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockpass has traded up 621.1% against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.10 or 0.01078761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.46 or 0.05389584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026644 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00019017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00035290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

