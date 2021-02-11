Blockport (BPT) Hits Market Cap of $2.23 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.85 or 0.01144544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.36 or 0.05515547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00020204 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044398 BTC.

Blockport Profile

BPT is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog . The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

