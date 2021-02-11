Blockzero Labs Market Cap Hits $8.84 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $289,495.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.32 or 0.01084857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006093 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.75 or 0.05284396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019082 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00035331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,172,617 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

Blockzero Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

