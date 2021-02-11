Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Up 422.0% in January

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 732,300 shares, a growth of 422.0% from the January 14th total of 140,300 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 180.97%.

In other Blonder Tongue Laboratories news, major shareholder Fund I. Lp Cavalry sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,187,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,513.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 40,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $52,037.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,524,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,464.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,520 shares of company stock worth $220,399 in the last 90 days. 63.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

