Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BLMN opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

