Blue Apron (APRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APRN stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -3.23. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

In other Blue Apron news, Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $137,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $44,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,258 over the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APRN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.