Blue Planet Investment Trust (LON:BLP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.35

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and traded as high as $27.76. Blue Planet Investment Trust shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 664 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

About Blue Planet Investment Trust (LON:BLP)

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

