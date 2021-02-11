BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) traded up 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. 504,788 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 400,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BlueCity in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52.
About BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)
BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.
