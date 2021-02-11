BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) traded up 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. 504,788 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 400,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BlueCity in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlueCity in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BlueCity in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlueCity in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlueCity by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueCity in the fourth quarter worth about $5,079,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.

