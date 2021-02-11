Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,149,000 after acquiring an additional 251,884 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,198,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 53,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 364,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $991,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPMC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.87.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

