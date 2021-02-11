Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.65-0.70 for the period.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a current ratio of 206.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.31.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.