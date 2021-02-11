BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Update

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLSFY remained flat at $$65.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 982. BlueScope Steel has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $72.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48.

Several research analysts have commented on BLSFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

