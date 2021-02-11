B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 240.3% from the January 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BMRRY stock remained flat at $$31.45 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,436. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be issued a $0.5021 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

BMRRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

