Bollard Group LLC Buys 500 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 2.9% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $77,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $14.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.80. 244,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.75 and a 200-day moving average of $210.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $286.89.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

