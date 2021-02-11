Bollard Group LLC Cuts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for about 1.3% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of MongoDB worth $34,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MongoDB by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,254,000 after acquiring an additional 79,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,326,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

MDB traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $421.77. 1,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,989. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.60. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $99,540,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $58,247,246 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

