Bollard Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 0.8% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

NYSE:DUK traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

