Bollard Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bollard Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,546,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.80.

OKTA stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,130. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $289.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

