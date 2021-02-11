Bollard Group LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bollard Group LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,067 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 119,923 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.00. 90,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,863,272. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

