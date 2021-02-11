Bollard Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bollard Group LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,955 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,856,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,987. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2,169.61, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $86.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

