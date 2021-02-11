Bollard Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $355.46. 31,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,980. The stock has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

