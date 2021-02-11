Bollard Group LLC Has $1.13 Billion Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,297,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 727,250 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 41.9% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bollard Group LLC owned about 2.19% of Boston Scientific worth $1,125,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,750,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 321,164 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 356,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 604,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.90. 41,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,001,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

