Bollard Group LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC owned 0.06% of Rayonier worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,547,000 after acquiring an additional 68,337 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 331,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $517,600. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.15. 1,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,547. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

