Bollard Group LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bollard Group LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $303.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

