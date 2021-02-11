Bollard Group LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bollard Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,531,000 after acquiring an additional 545,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,326,000 after buying an additional 135,648 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,292,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,751,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,715,000 after buying an additional 114,582 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,606,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.02. 19,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.20. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

