Bollard Group LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,642 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 420,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after buying an additional 272,100 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, 140166 cut Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.74. 32,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,825. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

