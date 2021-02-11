Bollard Group LLC Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Bollard Group LLC cut its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,813 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,782 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 868,316 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of FTS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.79. 3,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

