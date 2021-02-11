Bollard Group LLC Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Match Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 314.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 64,947 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of MTCH traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.20. 31,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,355. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $173.54.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.