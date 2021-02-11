Bollard Group LLC Lowers Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Bollard Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 113,485 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Holly Energy Partners worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 344,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 71,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

HEP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,978. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

