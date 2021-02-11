Bollard Group LLC Lowers Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Bollard Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 90,240 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,069,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 386.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 212,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 32.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

RCI traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,756. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

