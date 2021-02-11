Bollard Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,859 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,980 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after buying an additional 1,461,146 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 38.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,946,000 after purchasing an additional 975,198 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TC Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,306,000 after purchasing an additional 707,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,828,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,227,000 after purchasing an additional 621,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

TRP stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 45,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,106. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

