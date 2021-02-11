Bollard Group LLC Sells 114,349 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bollard Group LLC reduced its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 114,349 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 0.8% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $20,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,969 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after purchasing an additional 557,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

MMP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,970. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $60.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

