Bollard Group LLC Sells 120,245 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,245 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 46.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,026. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

