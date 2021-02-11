Bollard Group LLC Sells 144,748 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,748 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.09%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

