Bollard Group LLC Sells 15,292 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,292 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,818,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 663,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,618,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

