Bollard Group LLC Sells 18,252 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,252 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 153,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,802,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,449,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $34.36. 51,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $35.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

