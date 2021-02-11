Bollard Group LLC Sells 2,780 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bollard Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper makes up 1.6% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bollard Group LLC owned 0.08% of Southern Copper worth $41,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 58,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SCCO. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.44.

NYSE:SCCO remained flat at $$71.50 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,947. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $2,270,589.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,600,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,878,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 786,937 shares of company stock worth $46,667,115. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.