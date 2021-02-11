Bollard Group LLC Sells 52,480 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bollard Group LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,480 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,438. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

