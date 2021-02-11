Bollard Group LLC Sells 70,365 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Bollard Group LLC reduced its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 70,365 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in BP by 628.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,098 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in BP by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in BP by 960.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 359,843 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in BP by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 390,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in BP by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 370,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.99.

BP stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,471,932. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

