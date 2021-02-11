Bollard Group LLC Sells 92,964 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 92,964 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC owned 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 23.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 515.6% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PAA remained flat at $$8.39 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

